Holiest Day Of The Year? Mosta Residents Disturbed By Loud Construction Work On Public Holiday

Good Friday in Malta is traditionally known as a relatively quiet day – not to forget that it is a public holiday where people can have some downtime to rest and relax.

Mosta residents however did not get the chance to wake up in such a peaceful manner today, as disturbing roadworks were scheduled for this morning.

“The holiest day of the year and the police told me that Infrastructure Malta issued a permit for roadworks on Good Friday in Mosta,” one resident wrote in a post while uploading a video of the works.