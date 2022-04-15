Holiest Day Of The Year? Mosta Residents Disturbed By Loud Construction Work On Public Holiday
Good Friday in Malta is traditionally known as a relatively quiet day – not to forget that it is a public holiday where people can have some downtime to rest and relax.
Mosta residents however did not get the chance to wake up in such a peaceful manner today, as disturbing roadworks were scheduled for this morning.
“The holiest day of the year and the police told me that Infrastructure Malta issued a permit for roadworks on Good Friday in Mosta,” one resident wrote in a post while uploading a video of the works.
Some residents even went as far as saying that “this island has lost respect for its own people”, with many people criticising Infrastructure Malta for issuing the permit on a public holiday.
Ironically enough, the video was shot from a resident’s house in Triq il-Barrieri, Mosta, where digging is taking place as part of the construction work.
Have you ever encountered anything of the sort?