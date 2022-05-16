Horse Dies After Falling From Height And Landing On Road In Msida

A tragic incident has seen a horse fall from a height and die on the road at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Msida.

The incident took place at 7.30am. It was reported that the horse somehow fell and landed on the road amid oncoming traffic.

It is believed that the horse fell from a field above the street.

Police, alongside Animal Welfare officials, rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the horse died immediately after the fall.

The road has since been closed.

Featured Photo Credit: TVM news

More to follow