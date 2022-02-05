In Photos: Illegal Construction Dumping And Fires Spotted At Inwadar Park In Marsaskala

“I am concerned by the amount of construction waste being dumped, waste being left by visitors and illegal fires started by visitors,” the visitor who sent in the photos explained.

A number of people have raised the alarm, providing photos of the piles of rubble to Lovin Malta, with some describing it as “construction dumping”, although it is yet unclear where the waste originated from.

Piles of construction waste such as dirt, rubble and rocks have popped up in a number of areas within the Inwadar Park in Marsascala.

“It is clear that the site is not being maintained, much of the abandoned construction waste is covered by bushes, which indicates that it was not recently dumped. There are also tracks in the mud, which clearly indicate that trucks come in,” they said.

The photos also show a large patch of soot which indicates that illegal fires are also being held within the area. As indicated in signs within the area, this is not permitted.

The Inwadar Park is meant to be getting a massive makeover after a €20 million afforestation project was announced by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana during the last budget, which is meant to be completed within five years.

The new woodland is set to see 40,000 trees planted, a project which is being managed by Parks Malta.

Lovin Malta reached out to Parks Malta regarding these images, and Parks Malta said that it “is liaising with the respective authority about this material and the required actions will be taken”.

The site covers 315,000 square metres, mainly consisting of abandoned agricultural fields and disturbed foreshore.