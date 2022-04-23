‘Intelligent, Honest And Humble’: Former MP John Rizzo Naudi Dies Aged 96
Malta is in mourning following the loss of John Rizzo Naudi, Former Nationalist Party MP and medical doctor, who died aged 96.
Rizzo Naudi played a key role in developing Malta’s nursing sector, particularly after setting up the Institute of Healthcare which became the first institution to offer degrees in nursing.
His political career saw him serve for four consecutive legislatures, having first been elected to parliament in 1976 and retaining his seat till 1995.
He enjoyed a fruitful career as a medical doctor, and even taught medicine at the University of Malta. He later founded the Haemophilia Society of Malta in 1982.
Rizzo Naudi was married and a father of three children.
Many in Malta’s political scene have rallied in mourning, honouring the memory of Rizzo Naudi. Among the first, was Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who hailed him as a “beloved politician who will be remembered for having done a world of good.”
Others have also paid their respects:
“I would like to pay my respects to John Rizzo Naudi, who left us last night. He was a professor, a beloved doctor, and the first Parliament Secretary dedicated specifically towards the health of the elderly,” wrote Clyde Puli. “Thank you for all that you’ve done, we will never forget you.”
“Thank you for the work you’ve done with the Elderly. You recognised what their needs were and you devised a strategy dedicated towards community services in their regard and established the concept of active aging in our community,” wrote Paula Mifsud Bonnici.
“An intelligent, good, honest, and humble doctor.”
Members of Rizzo Naudi’s family also paid their respects on social media.
“A doctor, a teacher, a missionary, a parliamentarian, and author of many books, a father, a grandfather, and a gentleman whom I loved so much,” wrote Magda Magri Naudi.
“He moved with times and used technology to get in touch with people. We would have long chats about his life with his family whilst abroad and here.”
“The ex Parliamental Secretary John Rizzo Naudi, a beloved doctor and one of the pillars of the government led by Eddie Fenech Adami has left us,” wrote Jerome Caruana Cilia.
“In his time, lots had been done to strengthen the work in this important sector [the elderly].”
Rest in peace