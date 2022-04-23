‘Intelligent, Honest And Humble’: Former MP John Rizzo Naudi Dies Aged 96

Malta is in mourning following the loss of John Rizzo Naudi, Former Nationalist Party MP and medical doctor, who died aged 96.

Rizzo Naudi played a key role in developing Malta’s nursing sector, particularly after setting up the Institute of Healthcare which became the first institution to offer degrees in nursing.

His political career saw him serve for four consecutive legislatures, having first been elected to parliament in 1976 and retaining his seat till 1995.

He enjoyed a fruitful career as a medical doctor, and even taught medicine at the University of Malta. He later founded the Haemophilia Society of Malta in 1982.

Rizzo Naudi was married and a father of three children.

Many in Malta’s political scene have rallied in mourning, honouring the memory of Rizzo Naudi. Among the first, was Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who hailed him as a “beloved politician who will be remembered for having done a world of good.”