Live Interview At 5:30pm: PN Candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici To Appear On Lovin Daily

Nationalist Party candidate and lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici is set to appear on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Portelli Bonnici is set to contest in the upcoming General Election on the 9th and 10th districts.

She has always been involved in political activism and is considered to be a prominent voice for matters related to sexual health and women’s rights in Malta.

In 2018, she had joined MŻPN as secretary-general, following her time in the Student Council at KSU as Social Policy coordinator.

She had also appeared on a previous Lovin Malta production speaking of the harassment that Maltese Female politicians endure.