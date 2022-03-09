د . إAEDSRر . س

Live Interview At 5:30pm: PN Candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici To Appear On Lovin Daily

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Nationalist Party candidate and lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici is set to appear on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Portelli Bonnici is set to contest in the upcoming General Election on the 9th and 10th districts.

She has always been involved in political activism and is considered to be a prominent voice for matters related to sexual health and women’s rights in Malta.

In 2018, she had joined MŻPN as secretary-general, following her time in the Student Council at KSU as Social Policy coordinator.

She had also appeared on a previous Lovin Malta production speaking of the harassment that Maltese Female politicians endure.

The live interview will be taking place at around 5:30pm, following the daily news program.

Tune in to Lovin Daily at 5:30pm

READ NEXT: Arnold Cassola Alleges Secret Plans For New Burmarrad Road But Authorities Say It Is ‘An Outright Lie’

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All