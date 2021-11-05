Malta Will Not Have A Real Film Industry Unless Drastic Steps Are Taken, Producers And Directors Union Say

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) and the Malta Producers Association (MPA) are standing by the decision of filmmakers who opted to not submit their productions for the Malta Film Awards.

Many major filmmakers have recently confirmed that they will not be submitting their film nominations, or have voluntarily withdrawn their submissions from the awards.

“The associations confirm that the story as reported in the media is a reality, highlighting that a significant group of prominent Maltese filmmakers has repeatedly expressed the need for solid action,” the associations said in a joint statement.

This comes after many members of the industry were outraged to see the €400,000 in funds being allocated towards the Malta Film Awards, especially when compared to the funding that filmmakers receive for projects.