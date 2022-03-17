Malta’s Ex-Film Commissioner: ‘I’m Absolutely Not Surprised FOI Requests Were Rejected’
As Freedom of Information (FOI) requests filed to obtain more details on how much was spent at the Malta Film Awards were rejected under the pretence that information is being compiled, Malta’s ex-film commissioner Oliver Mallia expressed his lack of surprise.
Amid already existing backlash, filmmakers across Malta strongly criticised the Malta Film Awards after it was alleged that the one-night awards ceremony went well above the €400,000 budget and could have cost as much as €2 million. The annual film budget for local productions is €600,000.
Following this revelation, Lovin Malta, along with the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and Times of Malta, had filed FOI requests to find out the real story behind the infamous awards night – and they were all rejected.
An FOI request for the figures by Lovin Malta has also been rejected but has been assured that it will be provided with the information once it is compiled.
Lovin Malta reached out to Malta’s ex-film commissioner, founder, and producer of Pellikola, Oliver Mallia, after the FOI requests were rejected by the Malta Film Commission.
“I am absolutely not surprised that the FOI requests were rejected,” Mallia told Lovin Malta.
“My guess is that given the seemingly lengthy, laborious effort needed to collect the invoices we will end up seeing a financial report or a ledger of costs that will be worthy of an award for transparency, accountability, good governance and excellent public spending.”
“And we might require another senseless expensive award ceremony to celebrate the achievement. And maybe a few billboards too,” he said.
Film Commissioner Johann Grech had also assured the general public that the costings of the awards night would be adequate and that all costings will be revealed shortly afterwards.
Yet Malta is still waiting to find out how much really was spent during the Malta Film Awards that brought a myriad of backlash and criticism.
