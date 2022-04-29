Malta’s Wage Supplement Has Been Extended For One Final Month – May

The COVID-19 wage supplement which was launched in order to aid companies and individuals has been once again extended for the final month of May.

Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli announced the extension yesterday during a press conference.

During the last 26 months since the COVID-19 outbreak, enterprises and workers have received more than €720 million thanks to the wage supplement scheme, with the scheme starting back in 2020.

The wage supplement scheme aided many people during the road to recovery from the strains inflicted on the economy by the pandemic, with more than 17,000 enterprises being aided.