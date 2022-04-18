Maltese Foundation Turns Offices Into Apartments Giving Ukrainian Refugees A ‘Home Away From Home’

Office desks and chairs were replaced with beds and blankets after a Maltese foundation, together with MCST, welcomed ten Ukrainian refugee families to a ‘home away from home’.

The initiative, the ‘Ukrainian Families Adoption’, was announced by the non-profit Kenup Foundation (a higher education institute in Kalkara) and the Council for Science and Technology (MCST).

With the help of several volunteers, they transformed their offices into apartments for Ukrainian refugee families. In the past month, no less than ten families were welcomed into these new homes.

“The families will be allowed to stay on for as long as is necessary and are not being charged for accommodation or all the other services being provided, including regular meals provided by EsploraCafe,” they said

Esplora is run by MCST.