Maltese Foundation Turns Offices Into Apartments Giving Ukrainian Refugees A ‘Home Away From Home’
Office desks and chairs were replaced with beds and blankets after a Maltese foundation, together with MCST, welcomed ten Ukrainian refugee families to a ‘home away from home’.
The initiative, the ‘Ukrainian Families Adoption’, was announced by the non-profit Kenup Foundation (a higher education institute in Kalkara) and the Council for Science and Technology (MCST).
With the help of several volunteers, they transformed their offices into apartments for Ukrainian refugee families. In the past month, no less than ten families were welcomed into these new homes.
“The families will be allowed to stay on for as long as is necessary and are not being charged for accommodation or all the other services being provided, including regular meals provided by EsploraCafe,” they said
Esplora is run by MCST.
The project began only a few days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after the foundation urged its employees to leave their offices and work from home instead.
Kenup director, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who played no small part in the birth of this initiative passed a few comments at a press conference held on 17th April.
“It is truly heart-warming to see our guests happily settled into their home in Malta,” Pullicino Orlando said, appealing for companies to follow suit with similar initiatives.
“Words cannot describe my appreciation for all the help that was forthcoming for this initiative and especially for the warm welcome given to these families by my team at the Malta Council for Science and Technology.”
