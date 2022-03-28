Marsaskala Woman Involved In Flare Incident In Żejtun Still At Risk Of Dying
The woman involved in the flare incident that occurred during Labour Party celebrations in Żejtun is unfortunately still at risk of dying.
Police have confirmed with Lovin Malta that her condition still hasn’t stabilised from yesterday, when it was announced in a statement that she is suffering from serious injuries.
A five-year-old boy was also injured, but his injuries are not serious.
The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Marsaskala, and the young boy were trapped in a car which ended up catching on fire after it was hit by a flare next to Misraħ Karlu Diacono. Another 26-year-old man was also lightly injured.
The young boy and the 26-year-old man are also in the same condition, but a police representative also clarified that they would not be aware whether they were sent home or not.
What do you make of this?