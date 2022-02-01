Matthew Caruana Galizia: ‘Hello David Walliams, We’re Filing An FOI Request For Your Invoice To Malta’

Matthew Caruana Galizia has announced that they will be filing a freedom of information (FOI) request to find out how much it cost to get comedian David Walliams to present the Malta Film Awards.

The Malta Film Awards was budgeted to cost around €400,000, which has left many members of the industry and taxpayers disgruntled. However, Film Commissioner Johann Grech has refused to disclose whether the event has gone over budget.

“Hello David Walliams, we’re filing an FOI request for your invoice to Malta, but I was wondering whether you could just cut to the chase and tell us how much you were paid to speak at what was turned into a party-political event,” Caruana Galizia said in a tweet.