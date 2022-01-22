‘More Men Need To Call Out Sexism’: Men Against Violence At Today’s Protest On Femicide In Floriana

“This is not a fight that women as primary victims of men have to fight alone. We can put a stop to it together,” Buhagiar said during his speech.

Protestors took to Floriana today to raise awareness of the realities of femicide after it was claimed that Paulina Dembska’s murder was not gender-related.

Men Against Violence representative James Buhagiar highlighted that “more men need to call out sexism and violence” when they see it, during today’s protest in front of the Police HQ.

“There are good men out there. We need more good men to speak up. We need more men to call out sexism. We need all men to call out sexist behaviour. We need more men to call out sexual harassment. We need men to call out other violent men.”

“One way that change starts – is when more men engage.”

Buhagiar stressed that this is not just women’s fight, but everyone’s fight, also saying that “as man, it’s the least we can do”.

“I am convinced that most men are totally horrified at Paulina’s murder and that most men maintain respectful and loving relationships with women….. However recognising that Paulina’s murder was femicide, and recognising that gender inequality exists, has nothing to do with collectively blaming men for what happened.”

He also touched upon the concept of patriarchy being built on ideas and structures of inequality, that transcend the individual, but which individual men and inidivudal women can absorb and reproduce.

“This many a time results in women experiencing more inequalities and gender-based violence and men being pressured to conform to an ideal of manhood that is corrosive and damaging to all parts of society.”

While he also addressed the need to talk about changing and improving laws, bettering policing and services, he also spoke of the need for a change in culture.

“We need to talk about changing the culture, we need to talk about changing the society, and yes, we need to talk about changing men.”

He also appealed for the need to move forward to change an infected and harsh culture wherein many aspects of sexism and misogyny are “blinding many of us”.

What do you make of his speech?