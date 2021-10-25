‘No More Us And Them’: Protestors To March Calling For Justice And Humanity Next Saturday Following Jaiteh Lamin Incident
Protestors will be marching next Saturday in Valletta calling for justice, action, and humanity following the incident involving Jaiteh Lamin.
On 28th September, Jaiteh Lamin fell two storeys whilst working his job on a construction site. Rather than being taken to hospital, he was discarded on the side of the road by his employer.
“We want people to feel protected, humanised, and dignified when walking down the street, at work, or at the supermarket,” says the organiser.
The protest is being organised by Caroline Galea, who was one of the women that found Lamin, and three other individuals.
Next Saturday’s demonstration will be supporting the demands that were presented by the migrants to the Home Affairs Ministry on 4th October.
The incident had shocked people from all over Malta and Gozo, as many could not even believe that one could stoop so low as abandoning an injured human by the side of the road.
The contractor, Glen Farrugia, has been charged in court and is pleading not guilty to the charges.
The protest organisers warned that what happened to Lamin was not an isolated event, with incidents within Malta’s construction industry being far too common, and much more common than they should be.
“There have been 10 known fatal accidents in the construction industry between 2018 and 2020. All victims were people who had migrated to Malta,” they said.
“We want to live in a country where people feel protected; where people are proud to care for their neighbours and cherish the support of the community around them. We want the laws and policies of our country to be fair, and equal,” they said.
The protest will be happening next Saturday 30th October at 11am at the Triton Fountain in Valletta.
The organisers are calling for people to join them in this cause, saying that enough is enough, and the time for change is now.
