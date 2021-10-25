‘No More Us And Them’: Protestors To March Calling For Justice And Humanity Next Saturday Following Jaiteh Lamin Incident

Protestors will be marching next Saturday in Valletta calling for justice, action, and humanity following the incident involving Jaiteh Lamin.

On 28th September, Jaiteh Lamin fell two storeys whilst working his job on a construction site. Rather than being taken to hospital, he was discarded on the side of the road by his employer.

“We want people to feel protected, humanised, and dignified when walking down the street, at work, or at the supermarket,” says the organiser.

The protest is being organised by Caroline Galea, who was one of the women that found Lamin, and three other individuals.

Next Saturday’s demonstration will be supporting the demands that were presented by the migrants to the Home Affairs Ministry on 4th October.