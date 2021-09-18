Protestors Outside Animal Welfare This Morning Over Unjustified Euthanasia Of Pitbulls

Accusations were being thrown towards the directorate, as protestors blame Animal Welfare for putting down the rescued dogs, despite them being perfectly healthy.

A group of protestors was outside the premises of Animal Welfare this morning, over the unjustified euthanasia of rescued Pitbulls which happened last month.

This comes after the controversial euthanasia which sparked up a multitude of discussions and reactions on social media platforms in the last month.

The protestors also called upon the directorate to relieve dogs from being in cages all day, as this might be leading to aggressive behaviour.

The directorate had previously denied that it puts Pitbulls down because of their breed. However, in another statement, it outlined that in “certain rare cases” this can happen, mainly because of reasons such as high prey drive or an unpredictable nature.

Emmanuel Cassar, the organiser of the protest, said that they gathered there this morning to take a stance against the killing of innocent dogs.

