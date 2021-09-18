Teatru Manoel Is Organising Its First Ever In-House Produced Musical

While Teatru Manoel has previously hosted a variety of musicals on its stage, it has never personally produced an in-house musical.

Teatru Manoel will be presenting a fully-fledged version of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street’.

For the first time ever, Teatru Manoel is organising its own in-house produced musical, coming to the theatre in July 2022.

The tale of Sweeney Todd is set in Victorian London and follows an unjustly accused barber, seeking vengeance against the corrupt judge who framed him. This leads him to the proprietress of a struggling pie shop, Mrs. Lovett. He ends up setting up shop above her and inspiring her best-selling recipe.

The director behind this production is Lucienne Camilleri, collaborating with musical director Ryan Paul Abela.

“Sondheim has a certain aura and charm that keeps directors on their toes – this one is certainly no exception,” said director Lucienne Camilleri.

Abela added, “Stephen Sondheim is a composer’s composer, his attention to detail both lyrically and musically is truly astounding. Sweeney Todd is bloody, gory, dramatic… Well, it’s right up my alley! It will be a fantastic challenge to conduct it.”

Teatru Manoel’s CEO Massimo Zammit also spoke out about the matter, saying that “following a closure of six months due to the pandemic and ongoing refurbishment and construction work, we are eager to welcome back audiences and return the Theatre to the people.”

“Musicals are well-loved locally, and we feel that Sweeney Todd will offer a challenge to both performers and musicians, offering a highly entertaining evening to our patrons,” Zammit concluded.

Teatru Manoel will begin its search for Sweeney, Mrs. Lovett, and other characters of the cast over the weekend of 9th and 10th October 2021.

Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt for more information and to apply by sending an email to [email protected]

