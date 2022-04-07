Qormi Murder Victim Was Stabbed Multiple Times As Identity Remains Unknown
An autopsy has confirmed that the man found dead in a car in Qormi a few days ago was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
A police statement has confirmed the cause of death – however, the identity is still unknown.
Due to the body being found in an advanced stage of decomposition, the victim has not yet been identified, therefore forensic analyses are still underway.
Investigators are currently awaiting the DNA test results so that the identity of the victim can be confirmed.
The police are appealing for anyone that might have any information that could help this case to step forward, and contact them on the following numbers; 21224001 / 119.
Investigations from the Major Crimes Unit are still underway.
Though the identity has not yet been confirmed, many people are speculating that it might be 62-year-old Mario Farrugia who was reported missing just three days before the grizzly discovery.
