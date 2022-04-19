Residents Alarmed At Road Works In Paola Pjazza, Lambasting Refurbishment Works To Square

Residents have raised alarm over upcoming construction works in Paola, with some still ‘recovering’ from previous works in the Pjazza that simply did not live up to the hype. The square was dug up and rebuilt three years after a much-touted rehabilitation that cost the state €3 million. However, residents who spoke to Lovin Malta said it was plagued by poor workmanship With the memory of the dour outcome still fresh in the mind of each resident, Infrastructure Malta has proposed to reconstruct Bormla Road in Paola. They hope to include new footpaths, underground distribution networks, the rebuilding of the carriageway on stronger foundations, and a new asphalt surface. The news has not been received well among the locals, with some taking to social media to voice their concerns.

“I was forced to let go of a sight held dear for many years, only to replace it with another that simply did not live up to the hype,” one shop owner said. Indeed, Raħal Ġdid residents had their hearts set on a town’s square based on the following rendering:

However, they have since come out and said that works carried out by the local council did not even come close.

Malfunctioning or non-functioning fountains, broken bollards, and dead or broken trees have all become a mainstay in the area. And news of further works has raised more questions than answers within the community.

“How are we to work?” Asked another resident. “They simply decided to uproot the entire area without a single notification. They just ‘randomly’ installed one-way signs along Bormla road, and created chaos in the process.”

“They will be removing and reconstructing the pavement. Why? This was done just three years ago and we still haven’t seen the results we were promised!” At the time, gabbani and other areas where people gathered were ‘uprooted’ and replaced with what locals have endeared to calling: ‘concrete, concrete, and more concrete’. In addition, locals spoke out after fountains in the area supposedly ‘never worked’ or that vegetation in the area was never given the appropriate care. That ultimately, works carried out in the area some years ago have failed to live up to their promises.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta, of whom, a spokesperson confirmed that they would be working with the Paola Local council to inform residents about the work before they commence in the coming days. The agency will also be notifying the community through social media and installing temporary road signs to guide users. The signs have been covered until the works actually commence. The reconstruction project is due to be completed in June.

Lovin Malta also reached out to Paola Mayor Domenic Grima, who insisted that works that would see to the restoration of the area in the pipeline, but have been delayed by several ‘hiccups’ along the way. While initial plans were meant to have another road – Cospicua Road – patched up, Grima said that he was advised by architects from Infrastructure Malta to touch up Bormla Road as well. “I get no joy out of these delays. But at the same time, they are out of our control,” Grima said. “The local council is doing whatever it can to help everyone, including businesses in the area, so that the inconvenience will be minimal.” Grima maintained that most of the necessary equipment to continue the restoration of the area has arrived and that works to repair bollards, as well as the greenery in the area, should begin in the coming weeks, although no official date was given.