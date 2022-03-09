Watch: ‘I Can’t Live My Life Anymore’: Woman Reveals What It’s Like To Live In Putin’s Russia

A Russian woman who previously used to live in Malta has opened up about the current reality in Putin’s idea of democracy. Due to concerns of safety, Lovin Malta decided it would be best to not reveal the woman’s identity, as Putin’s government continues to tighten the leash on its citizens. “I’m so sick of it all. I’m so done with reading aggressive Ukrainian comments about all the Russians even though we fight for that shit. I’m so sick of being called a speechless dog. I’m so sick of people who don’t understand that we live far from a democracy,” she told Lovin Malta with a deep sense of desperation. “I’m so sick of people not understanding that we have been fighting for changes in our government since 2010 or even earlier.”

“I can’t leave this country even to get my stuff back from abroad. I don’t know what to do about my studying and living situation,” she said. As the world deals with the Russia-Ukraine situation, Russians are quickly being labelled as Putin’s supporters, forgetting to understand that the life lived in Russia is immensely far away from the idea of democracy that the Maltese are used to. “I can’t live my life anymore. We are getting sanctions for decades. DECADES. We are not going to live as normal human beings anymore. We can’t work we can’t study abroad and we can’t run away from the country.” “We are all gonna end up in jail if we say something against our government. I don’t understand how people can’t get that,” she said. “I even got hit by a 40-year-old man on the street for the poster saying ‘Putin’s war is a stolen future from Russia’, which goes to show how many brainwashed people there are here.”

So what's actually happening in Russia right now? (According to a Russian that has found herself trapped in her own country) 1. Russian TV still claims that losses due to the Russia-Ukraine war haven't gone over 500 persons (in fact it's well over 10,000 persons). 2. Putin is also saying that he is giving 5,000,000 rubles to the families that lost their relatives (that now in fact cost nothing). 3. Russian policemen beat up people on the streets, they are threatening people who got arrested, beating up girls, and even allegedly using electroshock. 4. There are also many fragile girls who are getting beaten up by older men who support Putin. Because like Putin himself they have no facts, just physical force. 5. Russians might be cut from the international internet on 11th March. 6. Post or denominations against the government are now illegal – anyone who goes against is at risk to pay a fee that is three times more than the average salary or go to jail for three to 15 years. 7. All the flights are being cancelled and she can't even get her stuff from abroad. 8. There are limitations on the number of items you can buy from a grocery shop. 9. Most of the swift cards are blocked or don't work for withdrawal and sending and receiving. 10. All the independent Russian press are being blocked. They are even blocking Wiki now. 11. A lot of military soldiers were told that they were going to be taken on training, however, they were taken to the war. 12. If you call the war "a war" you risk being arrested and jailed for 15 years. 13. 1$ is now 155₽ and 1€ is 166₽. "Putin is a war criminal – He's the one to answer for civilian house bombing in 90-00th, for Beslan, for Nord-ost, for Nemstov'death, for Nalalvy's suffering. I can't understand why zombied Russians don't see it."