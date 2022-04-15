‘Some Contractors Opt To Continue Works On Public Holidays,’ Infrastructure Malta Explains
Infrastructure Malta has issued an explanation on why construction work is being permitted during a public holiday in Malta, saying that certain contractors opt to continue them.
This comes following various complaints raised by residents of Mosta today about being disturbed by construction work on a day that is supposed to signify rest.
“Some Infrastructure Malta contractors opt to continue certain road reconstruction works on public holidays to ensure they reopen closed streets in the shortest time possible, to the benefit of residents and road users,” an IM representative explained.
“In this case in Mosta, the reconstruction of a number of adjacent streets also includes the building of a new underground stormwater system, necessitating extensive works,” they explained.
“The agency has taken note of the social media complaint from a resident in one of these streets and has encouraged its contractors to avoid noisy works as much as technically possible,” they concluded.
Mosta residents woke up to the sound of digging today and shortly after found out from the local police that Infrastructure Malta issued a permit for roadworks on Good Friday.
Some residents even went as far as saying that “this island has lost respect for its own people”, with many people criticising IM for issuing the permit on a public holiday.
What do you make of IM’s comments?