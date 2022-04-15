‘Some Contractors Opt To Continue Works On Public Holidays,’ Infrastructure Malta Explains

Infrastructure Malta has issued an explanation on why construction work is being permitted during a public holiday in Malta, saying that certain contractors opt to continue them.

This comes following various complaints raised by residents of Mosta today about being disturbed by construction work on a day that is supposed to signify rest.

“Some Infrastructure Malta contractors opt to continue certain road reconstruction works on public holidays to ensure they reopen closed streets in the shortest time possible, to the benefit of residents and road users,” an IM representative explained.