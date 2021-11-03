Students To Park In Football Pitch As Temporary Fix To Car Park Taken Up By Graduations, University Of Malta Says

The University of Malta has clarified that an alternative space for parking will be set up for students to make up for car park 6 being used for the graduation ceremonies.

This comes after multiple students lamented over the already present parking problem, and how this will impact the issue even more.

“UM has made temporary arrangements for students to park in the football pitch area so the problem has been addressed and there should not be any shortage of parking bays for the duration of the set-up, graduation ceremonies, and eventual dismantling of the marquee,” a University of Malta representative told Lovin Malta.

Asked whether arrangments could be done to host both graduands and guests within the same venue, the University said that due to limits still present, not all can be hosted at the same place.

“Keep in mind that close to 800 guests will be attending each ceremony and it is impossible to accommodate all these guests at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall,” they said.

“So students will be graduating at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall which is the same venue that is normally used for undergraduate degrees. Meanwhile, guests will be following proceedings on big screens under the marquee,” they said.

Marquees are currently being set up in car park 6, to host the guests of graduands, as they will be watching a live stream of the ceremony in these tents.

Regarding concerns of bad weather on the days of the ceremonies, the University said that “the marquee will be closed on all sides and is weather resistant so inclement weather will not impact proceedings”.

