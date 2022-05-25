This Leading Dubai Mega Developer Is Building A Malta-Inspired Housing Project

You’ve heard of the Dubaification of Malta – now it’s time for the Maltafication of Dubai.

One of the biggest developers in Dubai, DAMAC Properties, is constructing an entire Malta-inspired housing project – including a garden which is identical to the Upper Barrakka Gardens.

The developer, Damac, had also come to Malta back in 2017 to meet with then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and had expressed that he is “keeping his eye on Malta”.

While certain aesthetic elements, such as the Blue Lagoon inspired water, and the luzzu in the pool are Maltese, the actual architecture does not represent traditional Maltese buildings.

“Regarding the exterior layouts, we tried our best to represent Malta architecture, but its’ the water and the amenities and facilities that we are trying to copy more than the townhouses themselves,” a representative for DAMAC Properties told Lovin Malta.

“So it’s more of a Mediterranean theme and living more than the actual architecture,” he explained.

“Malta is a new cluster of 4-bedroom townhouses in DAMAC Lagoons which is reminiscent of the beautiful southern Mediterranean country and is where future residents will experience luxury and comfort right in the heart of Dubai,” the project website reads.