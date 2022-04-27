This Maltese Author Is Kick-Starting The Conversation On Catholicism’s Effect On Women’s Rights In Malta

Award-winning author Loranne Vella is launching her latest book this Friday, and she’s kickstarting the national conversation on Catholicism’s effect on women’s rights.

Marta Marta, the name of her new book, is a polyphonic novel in Maltese which symbolically addresses key themes and preoccupations of current Maltese life.

Speaking with Lovin Malta, Vella said: “I wanted to write a novel in Maltese that imaginatively evokes the uniqueness of Maltese cultural and social reality in order to address certain unexamined issues concerning women’s economic and reproductive rights, and questions related to gender and identity.”

“I attempted to do this by looking at the way these matters continue to be influenced by our Catholic heritage, within the highly patriarchal structures that we insist on perpetuating. With Marta Marta, I sought a way to begin this conversation in our mother tongue,” she explained.