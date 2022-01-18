Throwback To The Moment Roberta Metsola Refused To Shake Joseph Muscat’s Hand

But can anything top off that iconic moment where she refused to shake outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s hand just over two years ago?

Roberta Metsola is set to make history today by becoming the youngest-ever President of the European Parliament and her stunning achievement has had us sifting through some of her greatest moments.

The moment, captured by Ben Borg Cardona, quickly became a viral internet meme , flooding the web a little under an hour after it took place.

At the time, Metsola was representing the European People’s Party as their rule of law spokesperson as part of a delegation of MEPs which visited Malta in the wake of a political crisis that followed the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In contrast, Muscat had won the dubious award of the ‘Man of the Year in Organized Crime and Corruption’ by an international crime watchdog association that same month.

The contrast saw Metsola extend her #thuglife vein of form by berating then Muscat, who had stated that he felt “betrayed” by his former chief of staff Kieth Schembri, who resigned in disgrace after Fenech implicated him in the murder.

“It is Muscat who has betrayed his country. If he thinks he can try to brush off responsibility he is sorely mistaken,” Metsola said. “Get out now before you do irreparable damage to our country.”

Metsola had given intimate details about the meeting, describing Muscat as seemingly unmoved by calls for his immediate resignation.