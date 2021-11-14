Traditional Maltese Niċċeċ Incorporated In New Modern Buildings: Yes Or No?

As the construction frenzy continues to take over the Maltese islands, we sometimes see desperate attempts at trying to conserve what’s left of our cultural heritage.

While a building that contains a traditional niche, known as niċċa in Maltese, can be demolished to make space for another development, the niche itself cannot be demolished.

This reality is leading to these old traditional niches being integrated within new buildings cropping up all over Malta.

People within the Maltese design field have spoken to Lovin Malta raising concerns that these incorporated niches are failing to contribute any aesthetic or cultural value.