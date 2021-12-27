د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Fight Breaks Out In Busy St Julian’s Road Following Minor Car Crash

A fight broke out in the middle of a busy road after a minor car accident in the Mrabat area between St Julian’s, Gżira and Sliema a few hours ago.

The incident, which happened at around 1:30pm, was captured by an onlooker who told Lovin Malta the commotion was still going on after he had continued on his way.

 

Police confirmed with the newsroom that officers in the area were able to intervene and calm things down.

Members of the traffic police and RIU were called onto the scene as they were the nearest to the incident. No injuries were recorded after the fight, and officers from the traffic section and LESA dealt with the crash’s aftermath.

