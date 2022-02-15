د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Fire Breaks Out In Sliema Apartment As Residents Evacuated

Residents had to be evacuated by the Civil Protection Department from an apartment late last night as a fire broke out in a residential home in Sliema.

The incident occurred at around midnight in Sir Adrian Dingli Street, a Police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

An 81-year-old male resident was taken to Mater Dei to receive care for his injuries – the nature of his injuries is still unavailable at this moment.

 

A CPD officer was also taken to Mater Dei to receive treatment for light injuries – possibly related to smoke inhalation or burns, though not yet confirmed. No one else was injured.

At the time of writing, it is still unsure whether the injuries sustained were related to smoke inhalation or direct fire.

Investigations are underway. 

