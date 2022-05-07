Watch: Footage Of Madliena Franciscan Retreat House Demolished To The Ground

Lovin Malta received the exclusive aerial footage from a source within the area, captured by a resident of Madliena earlier this morning.

Shocking footage has surfaced showing the former Franciscan retreat house (Porziuncola) in Madliena completely demolished to the ground.

While demolition works on the site reportedly began yesterday, it appears that they have quickly been completed by the looks of the final outcome within the footage.

The development made headlines for its controversy after the permit went unnoticed and residents protested against it – but to no avail.

An injunction was filed following the approval of the permit, where the residents applied for revocation of the permit on the basis of incorrect information in the permit application, errors on the face of the record, and the lack of notice signs that should have been kept up by the developer.

Lovin Malta had also spoken with residents of Madliena back in February, where they expressed their fears over the commencement of the development plans.

The plans, which were approved by a planning case officer, outline the development of a massive elderly home, counting more than 20 metres in height on a footprint of 2.450 sqm.

The area was also defined in the 2006 zoning plan to be an area for a “religious retreat”, strictly prohibiting any change of use, therefore such development is going against the local plans. The Franciscan Friars that used to occupy the retreat house will now also be bringing in millions through this development.

