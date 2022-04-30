Watch: Malta’s Rock Community Slams Talent Show After Judges Question Young Metal Guitarist’s Song

Malta’s rock community has sounded the alarm after one boy with some crazy guitar skills was shunned by judges of a talent show simply for his ‘choice of song’. In an effort to impress the judges on the talent show Brillanti, 14-year-old Raffael Curmi decided to whip out the big guns. He appeared on stage brandishing a white Les Paul guitar, and absolutely nailed a rendition of Metallica’s ‘Atlas! Rise’ in such fashion that would have made frontman James Hetfield blush. It looked like an obvious win for Curmi, and viewers, but the end of his performance was given a lukewarm reception by judges.

“Don’t know much about Metallica music, but I’d love to see you play acoustic guitar, so I’ll just [be able to] hear you,” one judge said. “You’d be more interesting to hear.” “I’m not sure if this was the right piece,” said another. “And I think you were sometimes behind the beat.” “Doing something like this is always a risk. Playing Metallica is very adult. You are a young person, a boy, trying to present a work [that’s more appropriate] for a man.” Curmi was left with no alternative but to walk off stage head hanging. “I knew it was a risk,” he said. “It just so happened that the judges insertaw hekk (‘were of that opinion’).”

Malta’s rock community did not sit idly by and were quick to make their opinions known in the comment section after the video was posted on Rock Legends Gozo. “You did it your way Raffael, do yourself a favour don’t listen to those idiots. They are obviously living in the past.” “What sort of idiotic comments [are coming] from the panel? Out of beat? Seriously? Keep on rocking lad.” The minute you tell a teenager you are presenting yourself as an adult for me it shows the annoying hierarchical system at play! I will rather sit with that kid than with any adult!” “Metallica music for adults? To say that just goes to show how out of touch they are! Most people get into that kind of music when they are in their early teens even younger.”