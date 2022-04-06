Watch: Midnight Fight In Ħamrun Erupts After Two Large Groups Engage In Street Brawl

A police statement confirmed that three men required care from Mater Dei hospital after the brawl.

Exclusive footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the fight taking place in the middle of the road before the Police had intervened.

The brawl happened between what is believed to have been a group of Syrian nationals next to Mile End in Ħamrun.

A midnight fight broke out in Ħamrun last night between two large groups of people, leading to Police having to go down to the scene to intervene.

The footage shows the first stages of the fight taking place in St Anthony Street in Ħamrun, just a corner away from the main road.

“You can see them running towards the main road in the second part,” the source explained. “There were much more, and all armed with wooden pieces and even metal,” they said.

“It’s crazy how they assembled in a few seconds – this never happened. I can’t imagine what awaits us in the near future,” they said.

A police statement confirmed that they were notified of the fight happening next to Mile End, and found that an argument had broken out leading to injuries.

Medical assistance was then called onto the scene, and an ambulance took the injured men to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Later on, it was confirmed that a 31-year-old man suffered grievous injuries, while the other two men were certified to be suffering from light injuries.

Have you ever encountered anything of the sort?