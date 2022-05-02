Watch: Moment Minister Dalli Cracks Up After Labour Telethon Caller Says ‘Michelle’ Is The PM’s Wife

Minister Miriam Dalli had a moment last night during a televised telethon for the Labour party, where it was just too hard to keep a straight face – and understandably so.

At one point, a caller was asked to answer an “easy question” to in turn win an air-conditioner that was up for grabs.

The presenter asked the caller who the Prime Minister’s wife is, and she confidently replied with “Michelle”, who is the wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.