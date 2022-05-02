Watch: Moment Minister Dalli Cracks Up After Labour Telethon Caller Says ‘Michelle’ Is The PM’s Wife
Minister Miriam Dalli had a moment last night during a televised telethon for the Labour party, where it was just too hard to keep a straight face – and understandably so.
At one point, a caller was asked to answer an “easy question” to in turn win an air-conditioner that was up for grabs.
The presenter asked the caller who the Prime Minister’s wife is, and she confidently replied with “Michelle”, who is the wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
The reactions were everything between amusement and shock, with Minister Dalli in the camera shot breaking out in a fit of laughter and a murmur sweeping over the room.
He gave the caller another chance to answer the question, saying, “One second, who is the Prime Minister?” as she continued to try to remember Lydia’s name.
On Sunday, Labour held a telethon to gather funds for the party, where people called to donate or participate in competitions during the show.
