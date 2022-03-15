Watch: PL Candidate Challenged After Saying Labour Prioritised Environment Since 2013

“Just one second – so are you saying that it is true, that the Labour government prioritised the environment from 2013 to now?” Portelli Bonnici asked in a questioning tone.

“Nowadays the public is gaining from good infrastructure – let alone having environmental infrastructure and the green spaces that a Labour government will be investing in if the country trusts us,” Bugeja Said said.

Upon hearing this statement, PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici, who was also at the same debate, called out Bugeja Said and asked her again whether the Labour administration had really prioritised the environment, making reference to a famous PL billboard from the 2013 electoral campaign.

Labour Party candidate Alicia Bugeja Said was called out during a female candidate debate held by Business and Professional Women Malta (BPW) after saying that the Labour government has indeed prioritised the environment since its pledge in 2013.

“In what way are you saying that we did not make the environment a priority?” Bugeja Said replied.

Bugeja Said then went on to explain that the Labour government made sure to eliminate large emitters of carbon dioxide and heavy fuel oil, close the power station, and today has invested in the interconnector.

“So you are saying yes, the Labour administration did prioritise the environment,” Portelli Bonnici repeated once again.

“Yes, 100% yes,” Bugeja Said said.

“And we are going to continue investing in a better environment for the future of our country, even though the Nationalist Party had tried to stop us from getting funds for the interconnector from the EU,” she continued.

“The interconnector only is not the environment,” Portelli Bonnici said.

PN candidate Graziella Galea then promptly reminded Bugeja Said that “it was the Nationalist Party that led Malta to join the European Union, and that the PL was always against joining the EU”.

“These EU funds are crucial to continuing to improve the country’s environment,” Bugeja Said said.

“We know,” Portelli Bonnici and Galea quickly said sarcastically.

As Bugeja Said thanked the Labour party for its efforts in acquiring such funds, Galea once again reminded her that if it were for the PL, Malta wouldn’t even be in the EU in the first place.

“So we thank the Labour party for getting Malta into the EU,” Portelli Bonnici said humorously.

