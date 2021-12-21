Woman Told She’s ’Not Pregnant Enough’ To Skip Malta’s COVID-19 Booster Queue

“If you were more pregnant then maybe but you’re not,” the security guard told the pregnant woman.

This happened after the woman was queuing normally and people next to her encouraged her to skip to the front of the line given that they saw she is a pregnant woman.

A 23-week pregnant woman was told by a security guard that she was not “pregnant enough” to skip the queue to get her booster dose at the University of Malta.

“After standing in line for 30 minutes and being encouraged by other people in line to move to the front because I am pregnant, I went and spoke to two people at the front of the registration centre asking them if this is possible,” the woman told Lovin Malta.

After the woman enquired about this at the registration centre, she was then sent to the security guard at the time.

“I was then sent to the security guard who then looked at me and without asking how far along in my pregnancy I even was, continued to tell me I wasn’t ‘pregnant enough’ to skip the line and I need to go get back in line,” she said.

“I then went and found my spot back in line with everyone who initially encouraged me to move up in line also very confused and angry at the situation,” she explained.

The woman then continued waiting for her shot for another two hours, while some nice men and women allowed her to skip them in line out of kindness.

“All the while, seeing this same security guard bringing people to the front of the line to skip ahead for some reason or another,” she told the newsroom.

The woman described the incident as “seriously disgraceful” and appealed for this behaviour to not go unnoticed.

What do you make of this?