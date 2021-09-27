American University Of Malta Teams Up With Ray Attard For TVM’s New Morning Show

AUM released a promo of the video, featuring Attard, a former Malta’s Got Talent judge, walking around the Cospicua campus, drinking a coffee and reading the news on his phone, before delivering a final message from the university’s terrace.

The American University of Malta has announced it is collaborating on Ta’ Filgħodu, a new TVM morning show presented by well-known actor Ray Attard.

Airing every weekday, Ta’ Filgħodu promises viewers to interview protagonists who make people’s lives better behind the scenes, and the first episode included an interview with actor Justin Spiteri.

Owned by the Sadeen Group, the AUM has faced several controversies since opening its doors in September 2017, particularly after the government gave them a huge tract of ODZ land at Żonqor Point to build part of their campus on.

The news was met with a huge public outcry, with Front Ħarsien ODZ set up as a movement and then PN leader Simon Busuttil marching at a protest alongside then Labour MP Marlene Farrugia.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech recently proposed a two-third parliamentary majority vote for large ODZ developments to prevent a repeat of the AUM Żonqor saga.

Did you tune in to today’s episode?