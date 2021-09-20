Serataron Comes To An End As Ron Briffa Teams Up With Ray Calleja For New Friday Night Show

Despite its recent confirmation as Malta’s most popular TV show, Serataron will not return for a second reason. Instead, host Ron Briffa will join forces with actor Ray Calleja for a new Friday night entertainment show called Mustaċċuni. TVM has been teasing this collaboration for a while on social media but confirmed it in its announcement of the 2021-2022 schedule.

Launched last year to take up the spot that Xarabank had occupied for 23 years, Serataron was a variety and musical show featuring Ron and a host of celebrities and personalities. The latest Broadcasting Authority survey ranked it as the most popular Maltese TV show, chosen by 9.1% of respondents, significantly up from the 2.5% it had obtained in December 2020. A few weeks ago, producer Sean Buhagiar opened up on his experience working on Serataron, stating that while it was a new concept for Maltese TV, it quickly caught on.

“Artistic visions take time to succeed, and through the middle of the season, it became clear – from taking a trip to the butcher or the doctor – that people were watching it in their droves and loving it. Love takes its time.” Buhagiar said the people behind the show had faced internal disputes on whether to use Maltese swear words, pass potentially offensive jokes, or bring on relatively unknown artists as guests. Following his experience, he also called for clear contracts to be signed with artists, writers and creators so as to foster a culture of trust, responsibility and respect. “We have a lot of work to do, but I humbly believe that Serataron’s success is a small step forward. I believe that with goodwill, Maltese TV can develop a lot more.” Will you miss Serataron?