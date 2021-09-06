PBS Launches New Logo Featuring Maltese Cross And The Play Symbol  

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s national broadcaster PBS has launched a new logo to mark its upcoming content shake-up, which will see entertainment and news shows broadcast on two separate stations.

The logo, which was selected following a public competition, will also be used for TVM, which is set to become an entertainment channel, and TVMnews+, which is set to air current affairs, sports and cultural programmes and replace TVM2.

It will also replace the current logo on TVM’s website and social media pages.

Ryan Calleja, who designed the logo, described it as one which incorporates the Maltese cross and the ‘play’ symbol.

The blue, red and white colours within the new logo were chosen “as vibrant colours which represent the wide diversity of content and the various audiences of the national broadcaster”.

However, the design already being heavily criticised online, with several people describing it as “antiquated” and “cheap”.

