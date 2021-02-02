PBS Ordered To Pay Ex-CEO John Bundy €226,500 In Compensation Over Unfair Sacking

PBS has been ordered to pay its former CEO John Bundy €226,489 in compensation after an industrial tribunal ruled he was sacked unfairly.

Bundy was sacked in 2017 after the PBS board delivered a unanimous verdict of no confidence following allegations that the national broadcaster’s acquisition of cars had breached procurement rules. Bundy, a popular TV presenter, proceeded to sue PBS for unfair dismissal.



The Industrial Tribunal ruled today that Bundy’s sacking was unfair, noting that the board had unanimously decided to sack him before even concluding an investigation into the breach.

Moreover, the tribunal noted that “a number of people” were involved in the procurement process itself and ruled that PBS made Bundy carry the can for an administrative irregularity that a lot of high-ranking people had a part to play in.

However, the greatest anomaly was that a contracted employee didn’t pass through disciplinary proceedings and was instead fired on the spot, following a confidence vote that preceded an actual investigation.

It therefore ordered PBS to pay Bundy €226,489 in compensation within a month.

What do you make of this decision?