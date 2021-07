Malta’s health authorities have found 111 new COVID-19 cases in Malta over the last 24 hours alongside 199 new recoveries.

This means active cases dropped to 1,972, down from 2,060 cases yesterday.

While there were two people in the ITU in Mater Dei hospital yesterday, today there is only one. A total of 36 people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

The average age of cases was 33.