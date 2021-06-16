16-Year-Old Falls Two Storeys Down A Shaft At Fgura Residence Late At Night

A 16-year-old from Fgura was rushed to hospital last night after failing two storeys down a shaft of a private residence.

In a statement, police said they were called in at around 11pm after a young man fell off the root of a residence in Triq il-Kampanella.

Civil Protection Department officials were called in to lift him out of the shaft, and the youth was administered first aid before being rushed to hospital.

Police said they’re investigating the case, but TVM reported that it seems the youth had climbed onto the roof and tried to jump from one roof to another.

Cover photo: TVM

