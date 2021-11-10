WATCH: 20 Dogs Confiscated By Animal Welfare During Pieta Puppy Mill Raid

Some 20 dogs were confiscated from a Pieta’ residence by members of the police and animal welfare directorate.

The officials descended upon the residence this morning and took the dogs in an operation that lasted just over an hour.

Sources who spoke with Lovin Malta indicated that the dogs were confiscated after an animal welfare inspection found them not to be living in good conditions. A number of the dogs are believed to be infected with the Parvovirus.

It appears that their owner was ordered to take the dogs to the vet by Animal Welfare but refused to do so.