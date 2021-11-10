WATCH: 20 Dogs Confiscated By Animal Welfare During Pieta Puppy Mill Raid
Some 20 dogs were confiscated from a Pieta’ residence by members of the police and animal welfare directorate.
The officials descended upon the residence this morning and took the dogs in an operation that lasted just over an hour.
Sources who spoke with Lovin Malta indicated that the dogs were confiscated after an animal welfare inspection found them not to be living in good conditions. A number of the dogs are believed to be infected with the Parvovirus.
It appears that their owner was ordered to take the dogs to the vet by Animal Welfare but refused to do so.
Most of the confiscated dogs were of the Pomeranian breed.
The raid didn’t start immediately upon the officers’ arrival, as the owner of the residence refused to open the door and give up the dogs.
This was resolved a little later, possibly after a warrant was issued for the confiscation of the dogs.
Last month, a similar operation saw 45 dogs confiscated from a man who had been found guilty of neglecting them.
More when we get it.
