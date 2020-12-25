22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Rushed To Hospital After Gżira Collision

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 22-year-old Nepalese man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after a collision in Gżira.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm last night at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was driving a Kymco Agility motorbike, whilst the other driver, a 24-year-old Kalkara woman, was driving a Renault Captur.

A medical team gave the 22-year-old first aid and rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital shortly after.

There it was certified that he is suffering from grievous injuries.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

