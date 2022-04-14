250 Chocolate Eggs Donated To Malta’s Migrants To Celebrate ‘Hope And Solidarity’ This Easter

With Easter approaching, an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to aiding refugees and migrants sent a message of solidarity and hope via the delicious medium of chocolate eggs.

Though MOAS is currently deployed across Ukraine to support a much-needed medical mission, they couldn’t forget the migrants living in Malta’s migrant centres, as well as other centres such as the Peace Lab and Osanna Pia.

“This year, the complex international situation is making life even more challenging for the people living in the migrant centres, who are already experiencing isolation and a sense of uncertainty,” MOAS said.

“To celebrate Easter, MOAS donated traditional Easter eggs to families, unaccompanied minors and people residing in the reception centres, as a moment of shared joy. These children, women, and men need to know that they are cared for and supported.”

“We all know that showing support and a gesture of kindness in challenging moments mean a lot.”