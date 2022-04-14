250 Chocolate Eggs Donated To Malta’s Migrants To Celebrate ‘Hope And Solidarity’ This Easter
With Easter approaching, an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to aiding refugees and migrants sent a message of solidarity and hope via the delicious medium of chocolate eggs.
Though MOAS is currently deployed across Ukraine to support a much-needed medical mission, they couldn’t forget the migrants living in Malta’s migrant centres, as well as other centres such as the Peace Lab and Osanna Pia.
“This year, the complex international situation is making life even more challenging for the people living in the migrant centres, who are already experiencing isolation and a sense of uncertainty,” MOAS said.
“To celebrate Easter, MOAS donated traditional Easter eggs to families, unaccompanied minors and people residing in the reception centres, as a moment of shared joy. These children, women, and men need to know that they are cared for and supported.”
“We all know that showing support and a gesture of kindness in challenging moments mean a lot.”
Calling this Easter a holiday of “hope and solidarity”, they said they hoped the small gesture would bring “comfort, hope and a smile”.
In coordination with AWAS (the Agency for the Welfare of the Asylum Seekers) and other hosting centres, MOAS donated 250 Easter eggs, cereals bars, and cereal boxes.
Each box comes with a “creamy milk chocolate egg and two milk chocolate bars, or milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel and crunchy biscuit centre. An ideal gift for sharing and enjoying with friends and family”.
MOAS thanks donors “invaluable support” in making this gift happen.
“MOAS is committed to doing whatever possible to bring comfort and joy in these difficult and uncertain times. We must stay positive and remember that every time we overcome a storm, no matter how difficult it may be, we come out enriched, often wiser and taking the lessons we have learned from the experience.”
“Together, let’s keep hope alive.”
Take a closer look at Malta’s migrant centres and the men, women and children that live in them in Far From Home, a Lovin Malta documentary.
