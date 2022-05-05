35-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Naxxar Crash Barrier Collision
A 35-year-old man has died after having lost control of his motorcycle, colliding with a crash barrier.
The victim – a French national residing in Sliema – was caught between the barrier whilst his bike then spun out of control. It skidded along the road for several meters before eventually hitting trees on the opposite side.
The incident took place at around 3am on the Naxxar Coast Road.
A medical team rushed to the site of the incident, but unfortunately, the 35-year-old had died immediately after the crash.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Rest in peace