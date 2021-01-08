4,400 Elderly People And Frontliners In 37 Care Homes Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Over Coming Months

Around 4,400 elderly people living in 37 care homes in Malta, as well as frontliners working within these homes, will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Active Ageing Ministry announced today.

This comes after the vaccine programme was rolled out in St Vincent de Paul, where about 70 people were inoculated per day, and as the government plans to see every elderly person in a care home in Malta inoculated by the end of March.

To do this, the number of vaccinations per day is expected to rise to 140, double the current rate.

The first batch to be inoculated are over-85s, and over 2,000 employees in these homes as well as state homes, Church-run homes and private homes are expected to receive the vaccine.