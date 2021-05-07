46-Year-Old Motorcyclist Hospitalised Following Car Crash With BMW In Naxxar

According to police reports, a 46-year-old man from Gozo driving a Honda motorcycle collided with a 29-year-old woman from Mosta driving a BMW.

The incident happened at around 5:30pm on Vjal Il-21 Ta Settembru.

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision with a BMW in Naxxar earlier today.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment. The seriousness of his injuries is currently unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tag someone who needs to know this