54-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s Second Youngest COVID-19 Related Death

A 54-year-old COVID-19 patient has died, becoming the second youngest person to die with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and the youngest in the past six months.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the man was admitted to Mater Dei on 25th October and tested positive for the virus that same day. He received intensive care and died earlier today.

The Ministry said the man suffered from another chronic condition.

He becomes the 71st COVID-19 patient to die in Malta since the start of the pandemic and the sixth in the past two days.

Malta confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 93 new recoveries.

RIP

