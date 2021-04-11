66 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta Alongside 44 Recoveries

Malta has found 66 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours alongside 44 new recoveries.

There were no deaths during this time period, meaning active cases currently stand at 558.

A total of 240,984 vaccine doses have been given out so far, with 69,306 of them being second doses.

Just this week, Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne said he expects 70% of Malta’s adult population to be vaccinated by June, with the entire country’s adult population to be receive at least one dose by August.