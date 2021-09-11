70-Year-Old Man In Hospital With Serious Injuries Following Żabbar Argument

Last night around 5.30pm, the Police were informed about an argument in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar.

The argument was between a 70-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both Żabbar residents.

The two men suffered some injuries and went to the Health Centre and later Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries, while the elderly man was certified with serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

