71 Men And Five Youths In Malta Are Receiving Help For Committing Domestic Abuse 

71 male adults and five youths aged less than 18 are currently receiving help after having committed domestic violence crimes, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon has told Parliament.

Falzon was responding to a parliamentary question from Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, who asked the minister to state how many individuals were receiving help after committing a domestic violence offence.

The MP asked the minister to also state the ratio of men to women, as well as how many were under the age of 18.

According to Falzon, there are currently 71 people – all men – were currently enrolled in the ‘STOP The Violence’ programme run by the Domestic Violence Unit within the state-run Foundation for Social Wellbeing.

Five, he said, had been referred to the service by the courts or the parole and probation department because they were found guilty of domestic violence.

The minister also said that five youths younger than 18 were seeking help from the ‘Child to Parent Violence’ programme, which offers treatment to those aged between 13 and 25.