‘A Pillar Of The Medical Profession’: Tributes Pour In After Cardiologist Albert Fenech’s Sudden Death 

Earlier today news broke of the passing of cardiologist and former Nationalist MP Albert Fenech with friends and family shocked at his sudden death.

Fenech was one of Malta’s top cardiologists who co-founded the cardiology department within local public healthcare back in 1995. He carried out the very first procedure at Mater Dei Hospital in 2007.

He eventually left the hospital in 2015 and eventually joined Vitals Global Healthcare – the company tasked with running three of Malta’s hospitals, a decision he would later come to regret.

Tributes to the doctor from across Maltese society have been pouring since his death was announced.

In a brief statement, the Nationalist Party offered its condolences to Fenech’s family, with PN leader Bernard Grech showing his appreciation for all he had done for Malta, both in his professional and his political career.

“Albert was a pillar of the medical profession in our country and we should all be grateful for the legacy he leaves behind,” Grech said.