‘A Pillar Of The Medical Profession’: Tributes Pour In After Cardiologist Albert Fenech’s Sudden Death
Earlier today news broke of the passing of cardiologist and former Nationalist MP Albert Fenech with friends and family shocked at his sudden death.
Fenech was one of Malta’s top cardiologists who co-founded the cardiology department within local public healthcare back in 1995. He carried out the very first procedure at Mater Dei Hospital in 2007.
He eventually left the hospital in 2015 and eventually joined Vitals Global Healthcare – the company tasked with running three of Malta’s hospitals, a decision he would later come to regret.
Tributes to the doctor from across Maltese society have been pouring since his death was announced.
In a brief statement, the Nationalist Party offered its condolences to Fenech’s family, with PN leader Bernard Grech showing his appreciation for all he had done for Malta, both in his professional and his political career.
“Albert was a pillar of the medical profession in our country and we should all be grateful for the legacy he leaves behind,” Grech said.
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne bid farewell to “a colleague and a gentleman”.
“Contributed greatly to the advancement of medical care in Malta. Will be sorely missed by friends and patients alike! RIP Albert,” Fearne said in a tweet.
A colleague and a gentleman. Contributed greatly to the advancement of medical care in Malta. Will be sorely missed by friends and patients alike! RIP Albert https://t.co/pavPP5MgIZ
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) December 28, 2021
The President of the Republic George Vella, a doctor by profession himself, said Fenech was Malta’s one of Malta’s foremost heart specialists while expressing his condolences to the Fenech family.
Fenech left Malta in 1975 and worked in the UK for about 20 years, during a period when Malta did not have a resident cardiologist in the whole country. He eventually returned to Malta to set up the cardiology department.
Professor Mark Brincat, the former director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at Mater Dei Hospital, said the medical profession had lost one of its most clear-minded and brightest individuals.
Several MPs and ministers from both sides of the House also bid farewell to the beloved cardiologist.
“Rest in peace Prof Fenech. Thank you for your great work and your sound advice. Until we meet again,” Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said of Fenech.
Academic and broadcaster Andrew Azzopardi dwelled on the number of patients whose lives Fenech had affected over the course of his career.
“Who knows how many people he saved. Who knows how many new lives he gave. Who knows. Rest in peace Profs. Fenech,” Azzopardi said in a Facebook post.
