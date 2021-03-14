Abela Dismisses Kurz’ COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement Criticism: ‘We Have Been Aggressive Because It Was Piracy Before’

Prime Minister Robert Abela dismissed criticism from his Austrian counterpart, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, over Malta’s share of the EU’s procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, insisting the country was on the front foot after the “modern-day piracy” in the supply of equipment.

“This time last year, it was a war of piracy. We would order equipment and it would not arrive. We have been aggressive now. This does not mean we are acting underhand, but we are doing what is necessary to ensure we are on the front foot to vaccinate the public,” he said.

Earlier this week, Kurz accused the EU of giving preferential treatment to Malta when distributing COVID-19 vaccines along the continent. While the Commission rubbished the claims, statistics do show Malta has one of the highest vaccination rate in the EU by far.